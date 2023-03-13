For sweeping views of rugged coastal headlands, venture out onto the shoreside Elk Flats Trail, a cove set above the sound of swirling seas near Neahkahnie Mountain’s many viewpoints from U.S. Highway 101.
With cascading meadows, dramatic basalt cliffs and lush greenery, this short trek is sought after by photographers and makes a delightful stop for a moderate-level hiker.
Located just south of Oswald West State Park, the 2.9-mile out-and-back route forms a section of the Oregon Coast Trail. It's also connected to other popular trails and lookouts — perfect for those continuing to explore at Short Sand Beach, Cape Falcon or Devil’s Cauldron.
Between the crisp ocean breeze that rustles salal thickets and hills of meadow grass to the towering trees of tall forests, this trail embodies a quintessential North Coast scene.
The trail is open year-round, though during the rainy season — and even through the warmer months — it can quickly grow muddy and slick. Arrive prepared with proper clothing, footwear and gear. Plan your hike according to the weather.
For safety’s sake, always pay attention to your surroundings. Note that the fencing in place along the trail route and at lookouts is for hikers’ safety and should not be crossed.
Also, be aware that this a busy spot, so being courteous to other hikers and packing out what you pack in are musts to ensure an enjoyable and sustainable experience for future hikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.