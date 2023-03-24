Some stretches of the Columbia River are best explored by paddle. "There are so many places you can’t see from roads," said Kyleen Austin, co-owner of Columbia River Kayaking, adding that the rivers of this region once functioned as highways.
The canoe and kayak tour agency, based in Skamokawa, Washington, guides and coaches new and experienced paddlers. Staff lead programs that range from first lessons to multi-day tours.
Their main season, from April to October, sees a calendar full of group paddles and tours. Paddlers explore areas within the Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge, the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-Tailed Deer, Cape Disappointment State Park, Cathlamet and beyond.
Austin’s favorite trip is from Skamokawa to Astoria. This 20-mile downriver paddle drifts in a transition of landscape and wildlife, moving toward brackish waters at the mouth of the Columbia.
For birdwatchers, quietly skimming the water’s surface by paddle is an excellent perch. It's also an opportunity to delight in the antics of playful river otters and curious sea lions. From her kayak, Austin once witnessed the stunning display of a Steller sea lion taking down a sturgeon, a sight to behold.
Paddlers are wise to set out beside a guide familiar with the river’s unique conditions. “There are times it looks like a lake and it's calm, but in a matter of minutes when the wind and current change, it can turn into ocean conditions, in July," Austin said.
To stay safe and dry, Columbia River Kayaking uses sea kayaks with enclosed seating and spray skirts. Guides have extensive safety and medical training and give group instruction before each tour.
Kayaking the river is extraordinary, but can easily become dangerous without local knowledge and expertise. Austin encourages going with a tour on your first time out or at least calling a local outfitter for advice. The group even has a resource page for online trip planning.
For Austin, leading tours is a joy, found in sharing and creating experiences through kayaking, education and exploring.
