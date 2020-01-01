Dive into the new year and start a run of good luck at the Newport Resolution Run & Polar Bear Plunge, a race that features 5k, 10k and half marathon distances and ends with a plunge into the Pacific.
The 5k & 10k are on paved surfaces while the half marathon is a challenging course that adds some hilly single-track trails and dirt road.
The finish line for all distances comes after cresting sand dunes, which gets you warmed up for the optional plunge, which is worth the cold for the free photos.
Drop bags can be left at the start line that will be ready for you at the finish, so bring warm dry clothes to change into.
Prizes are awarded to the top three males and females and the top masters (over 40 years of age) in each race, and ribbons are given for the top three males and females in each age group.
Registration includes chip timing, finishers medals, post race food and an optional beer courtesy of Rogue Brewery.
Race day registration is $45.00, $50.00 and $65.00.
For more information visit www.ardoradventures.com
