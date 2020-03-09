The Nature Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help out at a volunteer work party taking place on Saturday, March 21, in Tillamook.
Volunteers will be helping with nursery work — propagating, re-potting and weeding around native plants. No experience is necessary.
The work party is organized in partnership with the Northwest Oregon Restoration Partnership, a program of the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, which coordinates the grow-out of locally adapted native plant species for restoration efforts in eight counties in Northwest Oregon.
Volunteers should bring enough water and food for the day, along with appropriate clothing for working in a covered, unheated building. Bring hand clippers and gloves if you have them. If not, some will be available to borrow.
Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. For more information, call 503-802-8100 or email orvolunteers@tnc.org.
