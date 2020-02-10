The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation’s Saturday, Feb. 15, beach cleanup will see volunteers gather debris pushed ashore by recent king tides, big swells and strong west winds.
The group will meet at 11 am in the parking lot at Agate Beach State Recreation Site next to the Best Western Hotel in Newport. Bags and rubber gloves will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.
“It’s going to be cold and wet, but this important work needs to be done,” said Chapter Chair Michael Harrington. “Dress appropriately and join the effort. Newport’s beaches are worth protecting.”
