Registration is now open for a 5K Run/Walk set to take place on Saturday, April 25, at South Beach State Park as a fundraiser for the Lincoln County 4-H Static Committee.
In this context, “static” refers to any project outside of the animal science field. Popular projects in Lincoln County include communications, expressive arts, food and nutrition, sewing and photography. Kids work tirelessly throughout the year on perfecting their projects to be displayed during the Lincoln County Fair, set for July 3 through 5. The objective of the Static Committee is to support the youth and their projects by providing awards, infrastructure for events and overall support for the kids.
Pre-Registration for the 5K will be open through Friday, April 3, priced at $35 for adults and $20 for kids and including a souvenir t-shirt. Registration will be also be available the day of event, but t-shirts will not be included.
For more information and to register, go to www.lincolncounty4-h.com/home/upcoming-events. Registration forms are also available at the OSU Extension Office, 1211 SE Bay Blvd. Newport.
For more information about Lincoln County 4-H, contact Heather Tower at 541-648-6818 or heather.tower@oregonstate.edu.
