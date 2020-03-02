Amphibian and reptile expert Dr. Tiffany Garcia will visit the Oregon Coast for back-to-back events hosted by the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council on Thursday, March 12.
First, Garcia will lead a hike in the trust’s Headwaters Property, exploring both a forest tract harvested in 2017 and the adjacent unharvested area while discussing terrestrial salamander habitat needs, behavior and how those areas serve them.
Walkers should meet at 2:30 pm in the parking lot at the corner of Highway 101 and 7th Street in Nehalem and should expect to return by 5 pm.
The group will reconvene at 7 pm in the Pine Grove Community House for Garcia’s Presentation “Terrestrial Salamanders in Forested Ecosystems: Diversity, Ecology, and Their Role in Managed Landscapes.” Garcia will review terrestrial salamander habitat needs and behavior, and share insights from her research into their responses to timber harvest practices.
Garcia is an associate professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Oregon State University. Her research program encompasses a wide variety of biological disciplines including aquatic, behavioral and community ecology, invasion biology and herpetology. Her lab typically works in freshwater habitats and addresses ecological questions using amphibian and invertebrate systems.
The Pine Grove Community House is located at 225 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita.
