One of the central coast's most scenic drives, Yachats River Road, will be particularly scenic on Saturday, Aug. 10, when seven farms located from milepost 1 to milepost 11 open their gates to visitors.
From 10 am to 4 pm farmers will be offering tours and selling a selection of their farm products.
To reach these farms, turn east off Highway 101 onto the Yachats River Road near the south end of Yachats and watch for signs.
Tour takers can expect to see cattle — including the famous Oreo Cows — llamas, alpacas, peacocks, horses, chickens and geese. For sale will be grass-fed beef, plants, peacock feathers, home-baked goods, jams, garden produce and berries. Cactus green houses will be filled with one of the best collections in the country.
You are invited to bring a picnic lunch and stay awhile. Refreshments will be available at several sites.
An added feature at the last stop on the tour, The Ranch at 10740 Yachats River Road, will be a concert by the Oregon Coast Recorder Society beginning at 11 am. Music will range from the pre-Baroque to modern and will be played on recorders, gemshorns and guitar.
For more information, call 541-563-7642 or email ebigler@europa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.