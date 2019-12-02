Santa hats with bells on the end were made to be jiggled, so put your festive chapeau through its paces at Lincoln City’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Jog, set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
Hosted by the Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Department, this fun event is open to runners, joggers, walkers, baby strollers and pets. Costumes are optional but recommended, and bells will be provided.
“This will be my second year racing in, as well as directing the Jingle Bell Jog 5K,” said Recreation Program Manager Raleigh Bartholomew. “This is one of my favorite races of the year because you get to see all ages of athlete dressed up and running for fun. I’ll be wearing my Santa Hat and will hope to see you there.”
The run starts at the Lincoln City Community Center with an out-and-back course on the paved Head to Bay trail along NE 22nd Street and West Devils Lake Road. The race will take place rain or shine, with hot chocolate and coffee served immediately afterwards. Race T shirts will be available for purchase on the day of the race.
To register, go to www.runsignup.com/jinglebelljog or in person at the community center. Day-of-race registration will begin at 8:30 am at the community center and the race will start at 9:30 am.
