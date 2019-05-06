Rhododendrons in bloom and robins hopping in the yard are sure signs that farmers market season is on the way. After weathering the rainy season in the confines of the Lincoln County Commons, Newport Farmers Market will emerge into the sunshine this Saturday, May 11.
Vendors at the long-running market include Gathering Together Farm, a fully organic operation from Philomath that has been selling a wide variety of produce at the Newport market for almost 30 years.
“We actually started coming to Newport in our second year of operation,” said owner John Eveland. “Then we took a few years off to try bigger markets as our production levels grew. We still do some of the bigger markets, but we came back here because we really love this one. You’ll find us here all year now; we have five acres of hoop houses and we’re about as good at season extending as anyone around.”
Walker Farms in Siletz also sells at the winter market and will be outside for the summer in Newport and at the Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market on Sundays.
Randy and Sara Walker started their farm primarily raising chickens and sheep but have been shifting their focus to growing and canning vegetables, making fermented products like sauerkraut, pickled products, jams and jellies and even gourmet pastas.
“We’ve stopped selling chickens and we’re going to slowly phase out the sheep too,” Randy said. “I really feel like this is better for my soul.”
Partnering with Nestucca Bay Creamery and adding a talented chef to the team is helping them with the transition.
“We’re moving more toward providing an array of gourmet products like mushroom ravioli and asparagus and fennel ravioli,” Randy said. “We’ve even starting making our own catsup and it’s fantastic.”
Rain Forest Mushrooms, who sell a wide range of certified organic mushrooms including maitake, shitake, lion’s mane and oyster will be moving outside with the Newport market and will also be at the Yachats Farmers Market on Sundays. Their wide variety of fresh mushrooms is sold along with mushroom-infused oils and a new product, roasted mushroom hummus in a few different flavors.
You can find these and more than 60 other food and craft vendors, including a hot food court, every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm on the corner of Angle and Hwy. 101.
The Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market begins its outdoor season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, continuing every Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. Located at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101, the market has more than 50 vendors, a full food court and occasionally live music.
Also opening on Sunday, May 12, is the Yachats Farmers Market, which will continue on Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm, located at W. 4th Street and Hwy. 101, with locally grown and organic produce, local artisan foods products and locally made natural crafts.
The Neskowin Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 18, and continues on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Located at the Neskowin Beach Wayside, the small-but-quality market features produce from Corvus Landing and Mama Tee’s Farm, seafood from Barnacle Bill’s Seafood Market and artisan cheeses from Nestucca Bay Creamery.
Already in swing is the Waldport Wednesday Market, which opened May 1 and continues on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm, located at 265 NW Alsea Hwy.
Opening on June 1 will be the Tillamook Farmers Market, which runs Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm, located on the corner of Laurel Avenue and 2nd Street; the Manzanita Farmers Market, opening on June 7 and running every Friday, from 5 to 8 pm through August, and 4 to 7 pm in September; and the Pacific City Farmers Market, which opens on Sunday, June 17, and continues on Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm, located on the library grounds, corner of Camp Street and Brooten Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.