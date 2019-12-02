Places are still available in the winter Master Gardener course starting on Thursday, Jan. 9, in Tillamook.
The 12-week course, offered for beginning and advanced gardeners, is provided by the Tillamook office of the Oregon State University Extension Service. It covers sustainable gardening, soils, propagation, pruning, landscape and garden planning and design, suitable plants for coastal gardening and landscaping, pest and disease control, weed management, orchards, raised beds and other topics of interest to local gardeners.
Students will receive a variety of hands-on and interactive training in weekly classes from Oregon State University faculty and local experts.
Participants in the program are encouraged to choose the volunteer service option, which offers the class at a reduced price and requires 60 hours of volunteer service within the community helping educate the public about gardening.
Tuition for the volunteer option is $120 and includes the comprehensive "Sustainable Gardening" book, as well as access to a wide range of printed and online resources as well as experienced professional instructors.
People who do not have the time or desire to volunteer, can take the training for $240 and receive a certificate of horticulture.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/TillamookOSUMasterGardener.
For more information, call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 or go to http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.