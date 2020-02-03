Organizers of a boots-on-the-ground habitat-restoration effort are appealing for helpers as they prepare to safeguard new vegetation on the banks of Bummer Creek near Alsea.
The Friday, Feb. 7, work party will see volunteers build chicken wire cages to protect new plants from animals, allowing them to grow large enough to provide long-term benefits such as shade, water filtration, erosion control and carbon storage. Depending on the weather conditions, there might be opportunities for planting as well.
Bummer Creek is a tributary to the South Fork Alsea River, which flows directly from the flanks of Marys Peak — the highest point in the Coast Range — to the Pacific Ocean. The river is home to Chinook and coho salmon as well as steelhead and cutthroat trout, supporting a popular recreational fishery.
However, the Bureau of Land Management has concluded that a third of Bummer Creek is at risk of high water temperatures that threaten aquatic organisms — due in part to historic land management practices that removed vegetation from the stream banks and altered the natural course of the stream.
Volunteers for the work party should meet at 9:30 am in the Ray’s parking lot in Waldport. To RSVP, contact Restoration Program Assistant Ari Blatt at ari@midcoastwc.org or 541-265-9195.
