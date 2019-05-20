It was 1936 when Depoe Bay fishermen Roy Bower and Jack Chambers died while attempting to rescue fellow fishermen on a troller that was foundering in a storm off the coast. In honor of Bower and Chambers, the community observed their heroism by taking fishing boats out into the bay and dropping wreaths and flowers in remembrance. Thus was the Fleet of Flowers ceremony born.
During World War II, the ceremony was postponed until 1945, when the Fleet of Flowers observance became an annual even.
This Memorial Day, Depoe Bay will host the 74th Fleet of Flower — a colorful, emotional and patriotic tribute to those who have been lost at sea or sacrificed their lives to serve others.
Clary Grant and Kathy Wyatt have organized this event for five years, along with a committee of five dedicated volunteers. They work with the Coast Guard and City of Depoe Bay, organizing a full schedule of events and a ceremony of remembrance.
Grant says the Fleet of Flowers is completely supported by the community.
“We have one fundraiser every year at Gracie’s Sea Hag,” she said. “There’s a silent auction of donated items, gift certificates and events which have been generously contributed by local businesses and individuals.”
The reverent ceremony begins at 11 am on Monday, May 27, at the Depoe Bay Harbor. A bagpiper signals the crowd’s attention, followed by the master of ceremonies, USCG Senior Chief Chris Hinote and the guest speakers. Local musicians and vocalists Jadyn Rockwell will sing “God Bless America,” followed by Michael Dane on the piano and a rendition of “Taps” by Ann Hart. A patriotic 21-gun salute is followed by the presentation of colors, with veterans from all branches of service participating.
Depoe Bay’s Bayside Chapel pastor John Bagorio will have a prayer and a blessing for the fleet, mentioning by name each boat taking part in the day’s events.
Depoe Bay’s fire department and Coast Guard perform the passing of the wreaths. There are 4,000 in total for the 16 boats and Coast Guard vessels participating. All of the captains volunteer their time and use of their craft.
Jay Fleming will sing “Amazing Grace” at the end, followed by the bagpipes.
Grant said the great granddaughter of Roy Bower will be present at the ceremony with her family, as will the wife of Joshua Porter, who died in January when the Mary B II capsized at the Yaquina Bay bar.
Once the boats are readied, they pass single file under the spectator-lined Depoe Bay Bridge, laden with wreaths, flowers and cheering crowds. They pass through the narrow channel into the ocean, where they form a circle. As they place their wreaths into the water, a Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead to drop a single wreath in their midst.
This is a treasured celebration of remembrance.
Grant said it takes a huge volunteer effort to assemble the 4,000 wreaths used during the ceremony. “We will have literally thousands of dollars of flowers delivered to the Community Center in Depoe Bay,” she said. “The Coast Guard volunteer to clip branches from a cedar tree, brought in for the wreaths.”
Grant said that the committee has worked hard to make this year’s Fleet of Flowers exceptional. She and Wyatt especially thank Senior Chief Hinote, Amber Chadwell, Amy Plechaty, Brady Weidner and Michael Dane.
This event is free and family friendly. Plan to come early as parking is limited and space in harbor side and on the bridge fills quickly. The ceremony is scheduled to end at 2 pm.
Fleet of Flowers is registered nonprofit and donations can be mailed to PO Box 1316, Depoe Bay, OR. 97341.
For more information, go to www.thefleetofflowers.com or email fleetofflowers@gmail.com.
