Registration is now open for the Pelican Brewing Company’s third annual Pelican Brewing Salmon Run, which will return to Tillamook on Saturday, March 28, raising awareness and funds for the The Salmon SuperHwy, an ambitious salmon habitat restoration initiative.
The fun, chip-timed race offers 5K, 10K and 15K routes starting from Pelican’s Tillamook brewpub and winding through the Tillamook countryside.
Tillamook County Family YMCA is collaborating with professional event firm Scovel Racing to ensure a premier, family-friendly experience.
“Pelican has worked hard to ensure the best Salmon Run yet," said YMCA Executive Director Kaylan Sisco, "It’s really an all-round different experience for runners with a beautiful new streamlined race course through some of the most scenic parts of Tillamook. We planned the Salmon Run for March to really kick off the running season and coincide with Spring Break—we hope families will consider this a destination for their seasonal vacation.”
The Pelican Brewing Salmon Run starts at 10 am on Saturday, March 28, and will be followed by live post-race entertainment, music and festivities.
All adult participants will receive an official race shirt and pint glass as well as a pint of Pelican Brewing Five Fin West Coast Pilsner for those over 21. Under 21s will be treated to a pint of Pelican Brewing Root Beer
Runners can register online until 7 pm on Wednesday, March 25. The advance entry fee is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $45 for the 15K. Entry is free for children aged five and younger.
Proceeds will benefit the Salmon SuperHwy project a strategic and intensive effort across a six-river landscape to reconnect fish populations with the habitat they need to navigate and survive. Started in 2014, the $35.8-million campaign is expected to run through 2024 to improve the habitat for salmon in 93 different locations throughout Tillamook County.
“We know we are more than lucky to live, work and play in a place as beautiful as Tillamook County, and at Pelican we don’t take our environment for granted," said Pelican Brewing Company CEO Jim Prinzing. "Investing in programs like The Salmon SuperHwy is a very meaningful part of our culture."
Hundreds of barriers in streams still create bottlenecks throughout Oregon's coastal watersheds — most are problem culverts at road crossings that contribute to flooding and road damage, along with some small dams and tide gates. Minimizing these impacts across a major landscape will come with significant, lasting benefit to fish and people, now and into the future.
“Pelican Brewing Company is a valued leader in our effort to raise awareness and funding to protect salmon in Tillamook County — which impacts all of us at some level,” said Terry Turner, Oregon Council chair of Trout Unlimited. “We hope Pelican’s creative funding strategy will encourage other companies and organizations to join this very important salmon habitat restoration effort.
