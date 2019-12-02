The Seal Rock Garden Club will hold its annual Christmas Greens and Gift Sale this Saturday, Dec. 7, offering a wide range of wreaths and centerpieces as well as small decorated trees.
With two decades experience behind them, members use special machines designed for wreath making to craft and shape tree cuttings into fragrant wreaths, swags, arrangements and gifts. The greens come directly from a farm in Waldport about half an hour’s drive from Seal Rock.
Now in its 21s year, the sale sees the club’s wreath makers, decorators and designers at their creative and fanciful best, transforming cuttings from local gardens into designs for every taste and budget.
There will be a raffle with great holiday gifts, and homemade cookies, hot apple cider and holiday cheer will be served throughout the day.
The sale will run from 9 am to 1 pm at the Seal Rock Garden Club on the east side on Highway 101, next to the old Seal Rock Fire Station at 10377 NW Rand Street.
