Kite fliers will have the D River Wayside well and truly covered this weekend, as the Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival gets underway.
The weekend festival will include kite-flying demonstrations by experts, free kids kite-making and vendors all against the backdrop of some of the most colorful show kites in the world.
And if the wind should drop, organizers will be ready with the running of the bols — a foot race across the sand in which every participant must drag a large, parachute-like kite behind them.
Meanwhile, kids will be able to win great prizes by filling up their festival passports with autographs from the featured fliers.
The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, at the D-River Wayside.
A shuttle service is available at the Lincoln City Community Center and Lincoln City Outlets, running a continuous loop from 10 am to 4 pm both days.
For more information, go to OregonCoast.org or call 541-996-1274.
