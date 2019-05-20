The dappled sunlight that filters through the tall trees at the Salishan Resort has lately been alighting on some fascinating new structures that are likely making the resident birds scratch their tiny heads. Uneven walkways, upended oak barrels, swirling person-sized frames all suspended high in the air are pieces of the new Aerial Park adventure.
Safety measures have certainly matured since I first went to a similar park roughly 10 years ago. At that one I climbed a 70-foot pole, stood on top of it and, once my legs stopped trembling, jumped to a trapeze bar just out of reach. This was all while only attached by a belt around my waist to a single rope held by a man on the ground. I hadn’t thought much about how little my safety was being attended too until I saw how Salishan does it.
There, you are connected to overhead cables at two points, with lugs on each side that “communicate” with one another so if one become detached, the other automatically locks. It’s called the smart belay system” (CLiC-iTs), and was designed by a man who had an unpleasant experience trying to help a child on an adventure course who had become stuck. He considered having his own children in a similar situation and a new idea was born.
Additional safety measures include a rock climbing-quality harness that attaches to the belay system and, of course a helmet. With the safety taken care of, guests are free to really focus on the challenges overhead.
The park is beautifully tucked into one of the more wild and natural portions of the resort property, which includes a lodge, spa, golf course and a marketplace with a variety of shops and restaurants.
“The trees adventure starts with a warmup hike on some nature trails,” said McKenzie Malone, director of marketing and special events. “People seem to really like it. We had one couple who had come all the way from Minnesota and they said it was one of their favorite parts of the trip.”
The 15 different platforms and 21 elements that make up the experience are constructed almost entirely of wood and heavy cable, and are visually arresting.
And though high enough to make your heart beat a bit more quickly, the park is designed to gently guide, rather than push, you out of your comfort zone.
“I have to admit that I’m not a fan of heights,” said Malone, “But I’m glad I tried it. I really like that there are a number of ways to experience it.”
The platforms are placed so that visitors can choose the order in which to tackle the different challenges. Starting on planks then graduating to the more challenging elements, including a single cable, you can work up to your comfort level until you just might decide after all to try the best of the photo ops, the vertical ladder climb to a lookout platform 70 feet above the ground in a large spruce tree.
Though you can choose your path, there are still experienced guides to give direction and assistance, like Jenn Roetman-Myhr, who came from North Dakota for the job.
“I was looking for a challenging course where I could actually work year-round,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot of courses, and I’m really impressed with this one.”
The two-hour Aerial Park experience includes the nature hike, instruction and assistance with gearing up, orientation and ground school. Adventurers must be at least eight years old, be able to reach six feet high, and weigh less than 275 pounds. Closed-toe shoes are required. To book your adventure, go to salishan.com or call 541-764-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.