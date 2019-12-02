The Audubon Society of Lincoln City will be heading out for a walking and driving tour of Siletz Bay this Friday, Dec. 6, in search of wintering waterfowl as well as year-round residents.
Starting from The Bay House Restaurant and ending at SE Fleet Street in Cutler City, the outing offers the chance to spot great egrets and great blue herons as well as red-breasted merganser, northern pintail and bufflehead.
The easy, family-friendly walk is sponsored by Explore Lincoln City and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation.
All Audubon bird walks are free and open to the public. No prior experience is needed and no pre-registration is required. The walks are led by experienced birders and binoculars and field guides are available to borrow.
Friday's walk will start at 9 am at The Bay House, located at 5911 SW Hwy. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.