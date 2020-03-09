Lincoln City’s newest park at SE 3rd and Keel will be the subject of a special public meeting this Wednesday, March 18, at the Lincoln City Community Center.
All are invited to hear about the new park plan, see conceptual drawings, learn about timelines and budget and ask questions.
Parks & Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague, Parks & Recreation Board members, Planning Director AnneMarie Skinner, City Engineer Stephanie Reid and the landscape architects will all be on hand to answer questions.
In fall of 2019, new trails and a Story Circle nature play area were constructed at this park, in part from a grant received from the National Recreation & Parks Association and The Disney Corp.
A contest is underway to find a name for the new park, and the Parks & Recreation Board has whittled the initial entries down to six finalists. Lincoln City Council will pick the winning entry at its March 9 meeting, with the winner receiving a year’s free membership to the community center.
The meeting, which is open to all, will start at 5:30 pm at the community center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
For more information, Sprague at jsprague@lincolncity.org or 541-996-1222.
