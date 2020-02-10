Registration is now open for the Three Capes Marathon Relay, which will see runners from around the Pacific Northwest flock to the Tillamook Coast at the end of February.
The 26.2-mile course takes runners around Three Capes Scenic Loop, starting at Cape Meares, passing Cape Lookout and finishing at Cape Kiwanda.
Starting and ending at sea level, the course offers nearly 2,400 feet of elevation gain, presenting a challenging racing venue that is great for building team camaraderie. Runners can choose between running a solo marathon or as part of a two-person or a five-person team. Team categories include family, business, school or Clydesdale.
The course is separated into five legs which vary in distance from 4.37 miles to just under seven miles. The rugged course passes through or runs adjacent to six state parks, two national wildlife refuges, multiple Tillamook County parks and also boasts stunning vantage points of the Tillamook Bay, Netarts Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
The race begins at 9 am on Saturday Feb. 29.
Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. The cost for registration is $199 for a five-person team; $99 for a two-person team; and $69 for solo marathoners.
Packet pickup and late registration will be hosted at Tillamook High School from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, Feb. 28.
For more information and to register, go to threecapesrelay.oregoncoastalflowers.com.
