The Yachats-based Coastal Gems walking group will head north on Tuesday, March 3, for a stroll through Lincoln City.
Starting at the D River (billed as the world's shortest), the three- or six-mile routes offer a gently hilly stroll through Lincoln City’s downtown area, seaside wooded neighborhoods and the Connie Hansen Garden. Walkers will pass by a number of restaurants and many quaint visitor shops before meandering through an older neighborhood with both mature and new gardens and yards.
Dogs are allowed but must be on a six-foot non-extendable lead; and owners must bring appropriate cleanup materials.
Walkers are asked to park at D River Wayside and walk to D Sands Motel, located at 171 SW Hwy. 101, for registration at at 9:45 am. The walk will start at 10 am.
For more information, call or text Maryann at 541-961-4279 or email yachatscoastalgems@gmail.com. RSVPs are greatly appreciated.
