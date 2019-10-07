The Audubon Society of Lincoln City will host a pair of free guided walks this weekend, tackling the Salishan Nature Trail on Friday, Oct. 11, and heading to Boiler Bay on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Sponsored by Explore Lincoln City and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation, the Salishan outing is an easy, family-friendly walk, offering views of Siletz Bay. The area is a winter resting grounds for thousands of waterfowl including northern pintail, green-winged teal, American wigeon and the occasional Eurasian wigeon. Bald eagles often put on a show and great blue herons and great egrets are always present.
The two-hour excursion will start at 9 am. Meet in the west marketplace parking area at Salishan Resort at 7760 N. Hwy 101.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Second Saturday Bird Walk will see the group embark on a morning of sea-watching, starting at Boiler Bay State Natural Area where members will keep their eyes peeled for marbled and ancient murrelet, rhinoceros auklet, sooty shearwater and western grebe. The party will continue to Depoe Bay to look for black turnstone, black oystercatcher and surfbird. The final stop will be Devil’s Punchbowl for a chance at spotting harlequin duck, surf scoter and peregrine falcon.
The two-hour trip will start at 9 am. Meet at the Boiler Bay parking lot to carpool along the route.
All Audubon bird walks are free and open to the public. No prior experience is needed and walkers do not need to pre-register. The rain-or-shine walks are led by experienced birders and binoculars and field guides are available to borrow.
