There is still time to register for the Summer Music Camp from the Newport Symphony Orchestra, which gives string and wind instrument players aged eight to 18 the chance to hone their skills from July 1 through 6.
Run by youth orchestra leaders Kathy Follett and Barbara Wilcox, the camp features chamber ensemble coaching, group rehearsals, fun rhythm and theory sessions, music composition, sight-reading exercises and music games.
On July 4, campers get to attend the Newport Symphony Orchestra’s Fourth of July concert at 4 pm at Newport Middle School. On the last day of camp, students perform in a free concert for the public, featuring camper compositions, chamber music, rhythm ensembles and a full ensemble.
Summer Music Camp is open to youth musicians who are at a beginning or intermediate level in a string or wind instrument. In addition, up to two piano students can participate.
The five-day camp takes place at First Presbyterian Church of Newport, with a tuition fee of $135. Partial scholarships are available. For more information, go to newportsymphony.org or call 541-574-0614. Applications are due by June 20.
