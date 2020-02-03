The Little Log Church and Museum in Yachats will present its annual Ceremony of Renewal and Commitment this Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14.
Now in its 25th year, the ceremony offers committed couples, married or otherwise, the opportunity to renew their vows in a group setting. This year, the Log Church will offer the ceremony at two times — one at noon and one at 5:30 pm.
Mary Crook, the independent minister who has facilitated the event since 1996, said hundreds of couples have come to Yachats to renew their vows over the years.
“For some couples it is a first-time experience,” she said; “for others it has become an annual tradition — something fun and meaningful to do on Valentine’s Day.”
This year, her theme will be “Remembrance, Re-Vision, and Renewal.”
Local violinist Ruth Mock will provide music for the noon ceremony, while popular local guitarist Richard Sharpless will play a selection of romantic pieces at the evening ceremony. Each couple will also receive a certificate as a memento of the occasion.
The church is located at SW Third Street and Pontiac in the heart of town.
The Valentine’s Day vow renewal has become a popular fundraiser for the Little Log Church, which has been a Yachats landmark for 90 years and is slated to undergo a complete renovation in the near future. A $20 donation is suggested. Reservations are required. To book a spot, call Crook at 541-547-4547.
