One of the longest running holiday institutions in Lincoln County will return for its 92nd year this weekend as the Yachats Ladies Club presents its Annual Christmas Bazaar, featuring an array of wonderful and unusual hand made gift items.
The Yachats Ladies Clubhouse will offer a warm holiday atmosphere, inviting guests to browse a huge selection of clever, beautiful and useful handmade items all made by club members. Items on sale include everything from slippers, hats and scarves to jewelry, journals, ornaments and much more. New items include microwaveable foot warmers and therapeutic neck wraps and pillows. Many of these items are exclusive to the Yachats Ladies Club.
A wonderful selection of delightful holiday edible goodies including candies, cakes, cookies and breads will be sold as well. There will be a selection of large cookies which are new to the Goodie Table.
The bazaar is also the last chance of the year to savor some famous Yachats Ladies Club pie, with a lovely selection on offer starting at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 7. Coffee and tea will be served and to-go boxes are available. Also on Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 am to 2 pm. For $7, guests can enjoy a delicious and hearty homemade chili and cornbread, or a vegetarian option.
Each year, The Yachats Ladies Club offers a handmade quilt to raise money for the club’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets, a dollar apiece, will be on sale throughout the weekend with the drawing happening at 2 pm on Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be notified by phone.
The Annual Christmas Bazaar will run from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 and 8, at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, 286 W 3rd Street.
Admission to this family friendly event is free. For more information, call President Huck Huckins, 541-547-5425.
