Newport Public Library’s Wild Family Wednesday is inviting kids from kindergarten through fifth grade to Spin a Yarn this Wednesday, March 4.
Kids accompanied by a parent or guardian will get to create yarn crafts such as pom-poms, God’s eye, tassels and more to take home. All supplies are provided. Library staff will also be on hand to recommend a picture book, new fiction book or other reading material to check out.
Wild Family Wednesday will run from 2:45 to 4:30 pm in the McEntee Room at the library, 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, call 541-265-2153.
