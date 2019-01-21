Whale expert Era Horton will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Jan. 26, meeting of the American Cetacean Society in Newport, giving an account of the group’s recent national conference as well as a glimpse at its future.
In a talk titled “Highlights of the American Cetacean Society 16th International Conference — Whales & Us the Next Generation,” Horton will cover the main themes explored during the November gathering in Newport Beach, California. Topics included whale culture, biology and how to get the next generation of young people involved in whale conservation
Horton is an ACS Certified Oregon Marine Naturalist and has been photographing whales off the Oregon Coast for several years, working with the Cascadia Research Collective to identify and record the whales he photographs.
Saturday’s talk, which is free and open to all, will start at 10 am at Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, contact Joy Primrose at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or 541-517-8754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.