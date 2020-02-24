Fabric arts expert Jan Kenyon will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, March 5, meeting of the Coastal Arts Guild in Newport, sharing details of her visit to study Andean textiles in Peru.
A retired physician and psychiatrist, Kenyon's fascination with Andean textiles grew out of her experience with the weavers of the Dine or Navajo people. She had the honor of learning to weave in the Navajo tradition over several summers as she spent time with a Navajo healer and elder.
In November 2018, she took a trip to the Incan highlands of Peru sponsored by the nonprofit Andean Textile Arts, whose mission is "to support the people and communities of the Andes in their effort to preserve and revitalize their textile traditions." She spent 12 days meeting Peruvian weavers in their villages, trying out a backstrap loom, dying skeins of alpaca and immersing herself in an indigenous culture based on community and a spiritual connection to the earth.
In her March 5 presentation, Kenyon will share the joys and delights of her adventure and offer a taste of these phenomenal weavers and the exquisite textiles they create.
The lunch meeting will begin at 11 am at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive. There is a suggested donation of $10.
For more information or an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.
