If the idea of getting all dressed up makes socializing seem like a drag, the Newport 60+ Activity Center has the solution — a pajama party set for Thursday, Jan. 23.
The dress code is comfy pajamas and fluffy slippers, and the refreshments will feature comfort-food classics such as hot baked cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate with marshmallows.
There will be table games, door prizes and a “Best PJ and Slippers” contest. Guests should also come prepared with a good story for the Bedtime Round Robin Storyline.
The party will run from 1 to 3 pm at the center, located at 20 SE 2nd Street.
For more information, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc or call 541-265-9617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.