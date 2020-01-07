Oregon Coast actor and speaker Megan Cole will present tips for sharing writing out loud when she appears at the Sunday, Jan. 19, meeting of Willamette Writers’ coast chapter in Newport.
In a presentation titled “From Page to Stage, and Back Again,” Cole will discuss how she selects material, how she moves it from the page to spoken performance, and how her guiding principle is that of all good writers: Know Your Audience.
“Writers, busy at their computers, might not think too much about sharing their words out loud,” she said, “but they may be missing a wonderful outlet for their work.”
A professional actor and speaker living in Manzanita, Cole has developed a series called “Storytime for Grownups,” in which she shares stories and poems centered on a particular theme and delivered in the manner of folks gathered together to hear superb stories, as in childhood, or as childhood should have been.
Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made frequent TV guest-star appearances on “Seinfeld,” “ER,” various “Star Treks,” “The Practice,” “Judging Amy,” “Las Vegas” and many other shows.
She originated the leading role in Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “WIT” in 1995, for which she received the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance. She also tours with “The Wisdom of WIT,” her solo version of the play.
As artist-in-residence at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Cole developed workshops on empathic communication, medical ethics and the connections between medicine and the humanities. She now takes these workshops and other related performances to healthcare and end-of-life care venues across the country.
The Jan. 19 presentation, which is free and open to all, will start at 2 pm at Newport Public Library.
For more information, go to http://willamettewriters.com/coast or find Willamette Writers Coast Chapter on Facebook.
