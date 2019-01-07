A “Meditate & Create Playshop” aimed at helping artists of all kinds strengthen their relationship with creativity will come to the Newport Visual Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Playshop facilitator Eileen Lighthawk will use gentle humor and simple actions to guide students on a journey of discovery and empowerment.
Lighthawk, who has decades of teaching experience, believes that inspiration surrounds everyone, and creativity exists for us all.
“We are interesting beings, both creation and creators; wave and particle; spirit and matter,” she said. “Each of us is unique in our perceptions, and each has something unique and life-affirming to share. I like to help people access their own authentic voice.”
In just a few hours, class participants will get to practice simple creative techniques that they can use for the rest of their lives. The class is open to all skill levels.
Each participant will leave at the end of the day with a uniquely beautiful and meaningful painting. More importantly, each participant will take home a stronger understanding of their own ability to create in any field of endeavor.
The playshop fee is $37, which includes studio space and all art supplies.
To register, call the Coastal Arts Guild at 541-765-4599.
