Tickets are now on sale for Pearls of Wisdom, the annual gala fund-raiser from Oregon Coast Community College, offering an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at several degree programs and a lively banquet featuring song and scholarship.
“Pearls of Wisdom is a celebration of learning,” said OCCC President Birgitte Ryslinge. “For this particular evening, we shine a spotlight on the incredible accomplishments of students at OCCC and how the college’s vibrant programs are relevant to all of Lincoln County.”
Taking place on Saturday, March 7, at the college's Newport campus, the evening begins with tours and demonstrations in the areas of aquarium sciences, early childhood education, chemistry, art and nursing. Guests will be treated to adult refreshments and appetizers as they visit different areas of the campus.
Following the tours and reception, guests will gather for a delicious dinner catered by Side Door Café and a program that will feature the voices of students, faculty and alumni. Master of Ceremonies David Price, OCCC director of marketing and community engagement, will guide the evening’s festivities and likely has a surprise or two up his sleeve.
The event, hosted by the OCCC Foundation, will also give guests the chance to help support the college with an after-dinner paddle raise. OCCC Director of Development Emily Fasnacht all proceeds from the paddle raise will help the foundation support college activities.
“The foundation raises money to assist students through scholarships," she said, "and also augments the ability of the college to meet student needs by purchasing equipment, assisting with program development, and generally enhancing the learning environment at OCCC."
Pearls of Wisdom is supported by a number of community sponsors, including Georgia-Pacific, Columbia Bank, NW Natural, Taylor and Taylor Realty Co., attorney Adam C. Springer and Oregon Coast TODAY.
Tickets, $75, are available online at oregoncoastcc.org/foundation. The evening’s activities begin at 5:30 pm at the college, located at 400 SE College Way, Newport
For more information about Pearls of Wisdom or the OCCC Foundation, contact Fasnacht at 541-867-8531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.