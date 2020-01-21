A dietary education program in Lincoln City is offering the Holy Grail for health-conscious food lovers — eat more, weigh less.
The Complete Health Improvement Program, or CHIP, also promises lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and lower grocery bills.
Presented by physicians and other volunteer staff from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, CHIP is a simple, 30-day lifestyle education program that helps participants discover ways to take charge of their health with safe, simple and deliberate lifestyle choices.
Free information sessions will be on offer from 6 to 6:30 pm on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and 18, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 2335 NE 22nd Street.
Following the information sessions, the program begins with a comprehensive initial health screening on Friday, Feb. 21, followed by evening meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks, ending April 2. Each meeting includes discussion and videos on topics including heart disease, diet and exercise along with a delicious meal prepared by the group leaders.
Tuition is charged for the CHIP sessions, with discounts available for accompanying spouses or friends. Some scholarships are available.
For complete information and to register plan to attend one of the information sessions or email Bobbi Ordelheide at bordelheide@gmail.com or leave a message at 541-992-3856.
For more information about CHIP, go to chiphealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.