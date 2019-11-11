Whether it’s a little one who’s ready to graduate from the water wings in the pool, an adult ready to embark on a new fitness journey, or a senior ready to start joining those pickleball games they keep hearing about, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is ready with programs and services for all ages.
“Swim, lift, run and play,” said Recreation Supervisor Boone Marker. “We can help you find your healthy lifestyle.”
With abundant parks and open spaces and a modern community center built using green building practices, the department supports local families with activities year round but still welcomes visitors staying for a single day or a few weeks.
“Anyone is welcome to drop into the center for a reasonable fee and swim laps or lift weights,” Marker said. “All of our fitness classes like strength training and yoga are also open for walk ins.”
All-access memberships recognize the variety in fitness programs and schedules and are available for a single day or all year.
Visit lincolncity.org to see schedules, rates or to sign yourself or a family member up for any of these fun activities that take place within the Lincoln City Community Center or outside in the community:
Youth ProgramsGetting an early start is important for developing sports ability and thanks to financial encouragement from the City of Lincoln City Council, middle school and elementary age kids can sign up for free basketball, volleyball, soccer, cross country and track and field sports leagues this year.
“We truly appreciate the way our City Council supports our kids,” said Recreation Co-ordinator Raleigh Bartholomew. “Healthy kids help make a healthy community.”
Swimming is another great way for kids to prepare to be active adults and the pool at the Community Center has fun features for kids including a 24-foot high slide and classes for all ages. The filtration system minimizes the need for chlorine, which is great for young and still-developing lungs.
Aquatics Manager Nyles Toguchi has helped inject new energy into the already active aquatics program.
“We’ve got something going on morning, afternoon and evening,” Toguchi said. “We even have a new lessons program to target parent-taught and home-schooled kids. All our classes have a good student-to-teacher ratio so there is a lot of attention for each participant.”
Toguchi, originally from Honolulu, brings more than 30 years of experience in the aquatics industry to the Parks and Recreation Department.
“Everything and anything to do with aquatics I’ve done — including scuba diving, marine biology, swim lessons and coaching,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of fun here; the community is great.”
The Community Center’s walking track gets an extra boost of cute every Tuesday and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 am, when the littles start a lifetime of healthy habits with the Preschool Walking Group. Family, friends and strollers are welcome during this small group activity.
On Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 7 pm, teens have a new place to meet, play or even catch up on some homework.
“We have a weekly program for grades 7 and up,” Bartholomew said. “We offer board games, video games, laptops, table tennis and keyboards with headphones. There are even snacks provided thanks to generous donations from local businesses like Mo’s.”
The RecKids Afterschool Program, held Monday through Friday afternoons, also offer full day camps during non-school hours, holiday breaks and vacations. At RecKids, participants are provided a fun and safe environment with enrichment programs, games, physical and educational activities. A daily supper is also provided.
All-ages ProgramsTake care of your fitness needs at the Recreation Center gym with a self-guided workout, or kick it up to the next level with reasonably priced personal training sessions and classes. Classes include core conditioning, full-body conditioning, boot camp and indoor cycling classes.
Test your upper body and core strength in a fun way on the 24-foot climbing wall, which has a self- belaying machine and safety pads.
Feeling the need for a game? The Rec Center has adult drop-in sports, including basketball, volleyball and the newest sensation, pickleball.
Still one of the fastest growing sports in the country since it started blowing up in the over-60 crowd about a decade ago, pickleball is lately seeing a significant amount of growth in younger players too.
A mix of other racquet sports like tennis, racquetball and ping pong, Pickleball sees players use special paddles and a whiffle-style ball. Games can be played on tennis courts with specific lines and nets to reflect the smaller playing area. The most common game is doubles, although singles is also an option.
For the record, there is nothing related to pickles in the game; it was named after the dog of one of the three men who founded the game back in 1965 when they were looking for a fun thing to do with their kids.
Parks and Recreation are supporting this popular activity with games in the indoor gym. Games are also played at Dorchester Park, 2714 NW Neptune Avenue.
“We are working with the Lincoln City Pickleball Club to provide scheduled play,” Marker said. “People just have so much fun with the game and we support anything that gets people moving, especially outdoors.”
The pool is open for lap swimming a few times per day, but adults also have opportunities to work on developing their swimming skills.
“Anyone interested in taking their swimming to the next level can join one of our stroke clinics,” Toguchi said. “We focus on different strokes to keep it fun and interesting and also to address individual needs.”
One of the best ways to stick to a new running regime is to join a group; the new “LC Runs” can turn your Wednesdays into run days.
“We already have some committed runners,” organizer Bartholomew said. “We do pace groups so no one gets left behind. We typically run Mo’s loop or the Schooner Creek Road loop, but we will try new things depending on what the group decides.”
Another way to test your fitness is by racing, but races can also be joined just for fun and as a great social activity. Parks and Recreation hosts three races per year, from fun runs to competitive events. Dress in your best Santa style for the Jinglebell Jog 5K, being held this year on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Registration is already open for the popular Lincoln City Half Marathon and 10K on Saturday, April 4, 2020 — a date hopefully a bit easier for travelers.
“We moved the Half Marathon from a Sunday in March to the first Saturday in April,” Bartholomew said. “It fits into the sweet spot in the half marathon series schedule, and Saturdays are easier for people coming in for the race and trying to make travel accommodations. It’s a better fit for everyone.”
Senior ProgramsIt’s never too late to add more activity into your life. Classes that can help ensure a stronger, healthier you are held at the community center Mondays through Thursdays include “Strength and Balance,” a low-impact class designed to increase range of motion, maintain muscle mass and prevent falls and “Gentle Yoga” which flows at a gentle pace and focuses on stretching breathing and relaxation.
The pool is a great place for recovery from or prevention of injury. Classes like the “Fibromyalgia Exercise” class, held in the small pool, can give you guidance when addressing chronic health issues.
Because all are welcome, Parks and Recreation staff will make reasonable modifications in its policies, practices and procedures to individuals with disabilities so that they may receive an equal opportunity to participate in programs offered by the city.
“We’re very proud and excited that we have something for everyone,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague. “We have programs and activities that spread throughout the whole city. While our beaches are fantastic, we love to showcase how many additional opportunities we have for staying active and enjoying nature. I encourage everyone to find their fitness lifestyle in our community, in our parks and throughout Lincoln City.”
