Tickets are now on sale for Celebrate the Bounty of our Bays, the annual gala fund-raiser from Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP), scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Tillamook.
Held at Pacific Restaurant, the event will see TEP share its 2019 Year in Review as well as hosting a happy hour, surf and turf dinner, and an extensive silent auction full of exclusive, outdoor activities like guided fishing trips, scenic hikes and vacations to coastal resorts.
Executive Director Kristi Foster said the evening serves as TEP’s primary fundraiser, and the money raised helps the organization offer their educational programs to local students.
“We are a non-profit environmental organization so we rely largely on grants that we get from different agencies at both the state and federal level, but we are also looking for support from the community through donations and fundraising,” she said. “This community support helps us run some our other programs, specifically our Children’s Clean Water Festival and Down by the Creekside field trips.”
TEP, which became its own nonprofit in 2002, has existed in different forms throughout the past 26 years and has always worked with different student groups to involve them in restoration projects around the county.
“We’ve had student groups help us with everything from putting wood chips down to planting trees along rivers and streams, and other stewardship activities that have impacted Hoquarton Slough, Alder Creek Farm, Kilchis Point and many other places that so many of us enjoy,” Foster said. “Education is a big piece of what we do every single day.”
This is the second year for Celebrate the Bounty of the Bays, which was first held to honor the 25th anniversary of Tillamook Bay’s designation as a Bay of National Significance. The inaugural event was a great success, raising more than $29,000 to support clean water, healthy habitats and vibrant communities.
This year’s event will begin at 4 pm with the 2019 Year in Review at 4 pm, offering a chance to meet the staff and ask questions. The ticketed event begins at 5 pm, featuring a happy hour, silent auction and seafood dinner. The evening will continue with a cash bar after party from 8 to 9 pm.
Tickets are $60 per person and include surf and turf dinner with two beer or wine tickets. Other drinks will be available for purchase at the bar. To buy tickets, go to www.tbnep.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.