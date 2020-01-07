Newport Public Library will continue its “history of” series this Wednesday, Jan. 15, with a presentation from Dr. Kerry Carlin-Morgan of the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
Carlin-Morgan will provide an overview of the aquarium’s history, its current operations and a vision for its exciting future. Originally envisioned as an economic driver and tourist destination on the Oregon Coast, the aquarium has become a powerhouse for marine education, animal care and conservation. The aquarium is currently planning for the future with a master plan and capital campaign that will refresh its 28-year-old facility and expand its ability to provide greater rehabilitation and education services.
As director of education and volunteer services, Carlin-Morgan oversees the aquarium’s education, interpretation, exhibit signage and volunteer programs. She has a courtesy appointment with Oregon State University and works with graduate students on marine education and free-choice learning research and evaluation.
Carlin-Morgan did her graduate work at the University of Florida where she studied science education and wildlife conservation. Prior to coming to Oregon, she worked for the Memphis Zoo and Aquarium and the Georgia Museum of Natural History where she also managed education, outreach, volunteers and exhibit interpretation. As part of the senior team at the aquarium, she works closely with the architects and exhibit designers on the aquarium’s master plan.
Wednesday’s presentation, which is free and open to all, will run from 6 to 7 pm in the McEntee Meeting Room of the library, 35 NW Nye Street. For more information, go to www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
