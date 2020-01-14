Whether its increasing endorphins, reducing stress and building friendships, the benefits of group singing are beyond dispute.
But if you’re still sitting on the fence about adding singing to your regular routine, the Oregon Coast Sweet Adeline Chorus is hosting open houses throughout January to help seal the deal.
Guests are welcome to drop in to any of the group’s rehearsals, held at 6:30 pm every Thursday at the American Legion, 424 W Olive Street, Newport.
Women aged 14 and older are invited to check out the chorus to see if they would like to join the sisterhood of a capella singing. The chorus is part of an international choral organization that offers members vocal training along with the chance to learn songs.
Paula Dahl directs the chorus and enjoys helping members ring chords with good singing. She feels singing brings joy to everyone’s life and encourages women to join in and experience it for themselves. Note reading is not a requirement, members are given CDs to learn with.
For more information, contact Sue Debit at 541-270-1577.
