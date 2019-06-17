Big things are happening at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in June, with 24th anniversary celebrations and a weekend conference of experts telling tales of the mystery in the forest. The subject of campfire stories for decades, Bigfoot, aka: Sasquatch, or Yeti if you’re feeling abominable, will be the theme of Bigfoot at the Beach, a great big, hairy, fun-filled three-day event.
If you live in the Pacific Northwest, it’s hard to escape the image of Bigfoot, but you can try to escape from the Bigfoot Escape Room on Friday, June 28, and Sunday, June 30. Private escape room opportunities are also available for guests at the Bigfoot at the Beach conference, an all-day event on Saturday, June 29, where Cliff Barackman and James “Bobo” Fay will host a lecture, special Q&A session, and a “Bigfoot Town Hall.”
Fay and Barackman are best known for appearing in the Animal Planet documentary series “Finding Bigfoot.” Fay chose the college he attended almost entirely on the number of nearby Sasquatch sightings, then took many jobs on the Northern coast of California hoping for a sighting of his own. In 2001, his dream came true. He continues his research and collects dozens of local sighting reports yearly. Barackman has been a Sasquatch field researcher for more than 20 years, and his analytical approach to data is well respected within the cryptozoology community. Barackman has written extensively on the subject and has been cited in many forms of media and student papers. He is often called upon for comments about Bigfoot evidence.
Seating for the Bigfoot at the Beach conference is limited. Tickets, $6, are required and can be purchased by calling 1-888-MAINACT, or at the box office. Bigfoot-themed exhibits, vendor booths and a life-size Sasquatch cut-out to help bulk up your social media account are all part of the experience, which ends with the Bigfoot Hunt Giveaway finale drawing on Sunday, June 30, where the grand prize is a custom Chevy Trail Boss.
For the official anniversary weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, Chinook Winds partnered with Lincoln County School District and Explore Lincoln City to distribute 24 glass floats made by Lincoln County students. This Hope Floats program aims to expose high school students to vocational opportunities on the Oregon Coast
“We are grateful for our district-wide partnership with Chinook Winds and are very appreciative of their support,” said Majalise Tolan, elementary teaching and learning administrator for Lincoln County School District.
“When we were approached as a possible sponsor for purchasing some of these floats we jumped at the chance,” said Heather Hatton, Chinook Winds public relations manager. “After purchasing 30 floats we knew our anniversary was the best use for them. We contacted Explore Lincoln City to have their Fairies use the Hope Floats for our annual special glass float drop and they agreed to distribute them for us.”
More celebratory weekend fun at Chinook Winds Casino Resort includes anniversary cake and a massive fireworks display starting at about 10 pm on Saturday, June 22.
And what would a party be without music? Enjoy the sounds of country music with Briana Renea with a free concert at Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, from 8 pm to midnight. Next, one of the most successful country acts of the past decade, Clay Walker, takes the Chinook Winds stage on Thursday and Friday night, June 20 and 21, at 8 pm. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and are on sale now by calling the Chinook Winds Box office at 1-888-244-6665 or go online to www.chinookwindscasino.com.
Guests aged 21 and older can also get in on the running to win top-of-the-line Yeti outdoor gear by collecting Player Points between midnight on Saturdays and 3 pm on Sundays every weekend in June.
Guests who are members of the Winners Circle (free to join) have multiple opportunities to earn entries every half-hour between noon and 7:30 pm. Top-of-the-hour winners receive 24,000 Winners Circle points and bottom-of-the-hour winners take a turn in the Cash Cube where they are guaranteed at least $124. Complete rules are available at the Winners Circle or at chinookwindscasino.com.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located at 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.