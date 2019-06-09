Next to a spaceship, there is no better vehicle for exploring other worlds than a book. And libraries in Newport and Lincoln City are gearing up for summer reading programs that take readers of all ages on voyages of discovery.
This year's theme “A Universe of Stories,” is designed to tie in with NASA’s 60 years of achievement and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
"Reading is our gateway to other worlds, other people’s life experiences, fact and fiction," said Linda Annable, children’s services supervisor at Newport Public Library. "For children especially reading can engage the imagination."
Newport Public Library's summer program caters for kids of all ages, starting with twice-weekly ToddlerTime and Preschool Storytimes for kids up to five years old. These young kids can track hours they are read to on a reading chart and receive prizes like book bags, magnetic picture frames and a painting pages.
Kids aged five to 12 can set their own goal for how many books they want to read or listen to this summer. When the goal is reached, they receive a free t-shirt sponsored by the Newport Public Library Foundation.
Teenagers, or those just finishing grades six to 12, can track their reading to earn raffle tickets for weekly prize drawings. Teen Third Thursday programs will continue throughout the summer with interesting things to do, make and learn, culminating in a grand prize drawing in August.
And Newport Public Library will be holding a reading rewards program for grown-ups 19 and older. Readers can drop by the library to sign up and get a reading log. For every book, eBook or audiobook they read, participants can fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win a literary gift basket.
Meanwhile in Lincoln City, Driftwood Public Library will also be offering incentives for readers of all ages, from babies to adults, to spend their summer discovering new worlds through reading.
Teen Tuesdays, for kids in 6th grade and up, begin on Tuesday, June 18, and run each week, beginning at 3 pm.
Family nights with performances from juggling to storytelling to dance and much more begin on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:30 pm. Summer Reading Club evenings continue every Wednesday evening through August 14. All events are free and open to all ages.
