Kids of all ages are invited to Story Time at the Museum with storyteller Doug Force this Saturday, March 14, in Lincoln City.
Force, who has decades of teaching, educational and storytelling experience, will deliver a series of spring-themed tales to kick off Spring Break.
The story session will run from 2 to 3 pm in the Mildred and Marie Children’s Room at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, 4907 SW Hwy. 101.
For more information, call 541-996-6614.
