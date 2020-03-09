Gardening experts in Tillamook County are gearing up for the sixth season of Seed to Supper, a class that gives novice gardeners the tools they need to successfully grow their own food.
Designed in partnership between Oregon State University and the Oregon Food Bank, this 12-hour class offers regionally specific gardening education that provides individuals with cost-efficient ways to grow vegetables at home, increasing community access and affordability of local, healthy foods.
Through Seed to Supper, hundreds of Tillamook County residents have learned to be successful and confident gardeners on the Oregon Coast. Participants learn low-cost ways to build healthy soil, plan a growing space, select crops suitable to the coastal climate and care for and harvest their crops. Participants receive a course book and a gardening trowel, and receive a certificate upon completion of the course.
Tillamook County’s Seed to Supper program is offered in partnership between Food Roots, the Tillamook County Master Gardeners and the Tillamook County Library. Classes are are taught by Master Gardeners and other experienced gardeners at library branches across the county.
To sign up for Seed to Supper, go to foodrootsnw.org/seedtosupper or call 503-815-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.