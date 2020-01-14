Tickets are now on sale for a special fund-raising feast at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, showcasing the talented students of the Taft Culinary Program.
The Saturday, Jan. 25, session will see the program’s students show how to prepare roast chicken with a white wine tarragon sauce, home-style noodles and sauteed vegetables, followed by apple crisp served with Tillamook ice cream.
A plated roast chicken meal and wine will be served after the demonstration and raffle prizes will be up for grabs.
The event will run from 11 am to 1 pm at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located on the fourth floor at 801 SW Hwy. 101
Tickets, $40 apiece, are available at www.eventbrite.com, search for Taft Culinary Program.
Participants must be 12 years of age or older. To redeem a gift certificate, call 541-557-1125.
