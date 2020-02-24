Family Promise of Lincoln County will hold its first A Taste of Art and Wine event on Sunday, March 8, in Lincoln City, offering guests the chance to enjoy a few luxuries while raising funds to help homeless families.
The event, running from 4 to 6 pm at the Beach Club Events Center, will include a wine tasting, appetizers and a silent auction of art items donated by local artists, including some from Taft 7-12 students. Already donated are pieces including an encaustic painted in tinted beeswax, a quilted wall hanging, locally made jewelry and a fun pottery piece.
Tickets are $20 and include a commemorative Family Promise wine glass donated by Waddell and Reed. The tickets can be purchased online by searching for "A Taste of Art and Wine" at Eventbrite.com or from many board members and Family Promise staff.
Proceeds from the event will help Family Promise assist in getting homeless families back on their feet and living independently in their own homes. More than 80 percent of the Family Promise graduate families are still living independently and successfully a year after leaving the program.
“Even though we have been operating for five years successfully, funding has been a little difficult this year so we are hoping for a great turnout,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Reyes. “There are still plenty of families and especially kids who need our help and we need financial help to do that.”
Family Promise of Lincoln County is a nonprofit that provides shelter, meals and comprehensive assistance to homeless and low-income families with children in Lincoln County while they seek to achieve sustainable independent living. This is achieved through a collaborative community effort and based on a proven successful national model that partners with local congregations and social service agencies to provide practical and effective services. For more information, call Family Promise at 541-614-0964.
