When you get up each morning and head out in all kinds of weather, putting your own safety at risk for the well-being of your community it’s nice to get a thank-you — and maybe some barbecue into the bargain.
That’s what will be on offer this Wednesday, Jan. 22, when Phillip Bowles serves up a free Community Thank You meal to all Lincoln City first responders. Bowles, owner of Phill’s Smok/N Grill, will serve up a complimentary breakfast or lunch at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, with all firefighters, emergency medical personnel, police department employees and volunteers invited to attend.
Sponsored by the American Legion Post 97 and the Lincoln City Elks Lodge 1886, breakfast will be on offer from 9 to 10:30 am, followed by lunch from 11 am to 1 pm.
Guests will also be in the running for door prizes donated by local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.