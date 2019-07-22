Heavy metal from the ’80s, cold beer, great food, a hometown parade, spectacular fireworks and fascinating reptiles to entertain the kids. If that sounds like your ideal weekend, then check out the 59th Annual Garibaldi Days, running from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, in this charming community nestled at the north edge of Tillamook Bay.
The three-day festival is brimming with Garibaldi’s longstanding fishing industry pride, coupled with a healthy bounty of fun hometown hoopla and good times for all ages.
“Garibaldi Days celebrates our past, enlivens the community and anticipates our vibrant future,” said State Senator Betsy Johnson, who will be returning for her 15th year to join the parade, set for 11 am on Saturday along Highway 101. “It’s an all-in community event from the mayor down to the littlest kids participating in the very enthusiastic parade. The whole town is fully engaged and part of the reason it goes so well is thanks to superior work of the staff involved.”
For a little historical context, Garibaldi, affectionately dubbed Oregon’s “Authentic Fishing Village,” was named by its first postmaster Daniel B. Bayley who settled in Tillamook County back in the 1860s. Word is he admired Italian General Giuseppe Garibaldi (known for unifying Italy) so much that he named the town after him in 1879. Garibaldi was incorporated as a city in 1946.
Down at the docks you’ll come across commercial fishermen slinging Dungeness crab, ling cod, rockfish, octopus and more. In the local watering holes, you’ll hear sport fisherman justifiably bragging about their record Chinook tuna and halibut catch of the day. Garibaldi is also a favorite among kayakers to paddle for a glimpse of bald eagles, pigeon guillemots and purple martins. Gulls constantly circle above the port and harbor seals frequently surface on the horizon.
Garibaldi Days celebrates everything the area has to offer, according to Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell who participated in the parade last year as a candidate and returns this year as an elected commissioner.
“Garibaldi is a great community that has a lot of pride in their history, their port and their fishing culture,” she said. “So, Garibaldi Days is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate what makes them unique… there’s a lot to like.”
This year’s parade grand marshal is Assistant Garibaldi Librarian Noma Johansen, who has been on the job for nearly 20 years. She said 2019 is also the 90th anniversary of the library, which opened its doors in 1929.
“So, it’s a good way to celebrate both,” she said. “I think that’s really important.”
Guests can also look forward to shopping at dozens of vendor booths, eating to their heart’s content from a vast selection of fresh seafood and other savory temptations, wine tasting, a silent auction, throwing back a few in the beer garden, Oregon Coast Scenic Railway roundtrips between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, a Kid Zone at Lumbermen’s Park and a Reptile Man Show with a variety of exotic reptiles from around the world acting as educational ambassadors.
In addition, the Garibaldi Days lineup includes free concerts featuring bluegrass favorites from The Severin Sisters on Friday night starting at 7 pm, and rocking back the clock with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe tribute bands Hysteria and Dr. Crüe on Saturday at 7 pm.
“We take a lot of pride in putting together the highest quality show and authenticity,” said Marco Lago, who portrays Nikki Sixx and Rick Savage in the tribute bands. “To see the looks on people’s faces when we come out on stage, it’s jaws on the floor and at the end they feel like they’ve experienced the actual band in the 1980s.”
And don’t miss the wildly popular Waterball Tug-of-War between the US Coast Guard and the Garibaldi Fire Department on Biak Avenue on Saturday at 3 pm, followed by a softball game between the two groups on Sunday at noon, at Garibaldi Grade School. The highly anticipated fireworks show takes place on Saturday at 10 pm over the bay.
“The entire three-day celebration is a great way to highlight and share everything we love about Garibaldi,” said Kylie Poklikuha, Garibaldi tourism and events specialist. “Families, friends and visitors look forward to this every year. It’s family-friendly fun for everyone.”
For more information including a complete event schedule, go to visitgaribaldi.com/garibaldi-days/.
