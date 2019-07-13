Some spots are still available in the kids' performance workshop that runs from Monday, July 22, through Friday, Aug. 2, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
“Theater Magic: Tales Around the Mediterranean” is an in-depth educational experience designed for students entering grades three through 12. This year’s original script, written by Julie Fiedler, features a variety of wacky characters derived from folktales from Spain, Portugal and Turkey. Under careful direction by Kaline Klaas, students will build their acting skills by participating in daily theater games and exercises. Throughout the two weeks, they will learn to use voice, body language, improvisation and mime skills to develop each character.
Thanks to grant support from the Walter R. Behrens Foundation, registration is $100 for the full two-week experience. Registration forms are available at the cultural center or online at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. Partial scholarships are available, to request one of these awards contact Julie Fiedler at sjsschoollc@gmail.com.
The group will meet from 9 to 11:30 am Monday to Friday, July 22 through Aug. 2, at the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. The workshop culminates in a polished performance on Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets for the “Tales From the Mediterranean” performance are on sale now at the cultural center box office or online at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
For more information, call 541-994-9994.
