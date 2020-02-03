Lincoln City Cultural Center will say a final farewell to one of its long-serving volunteers on Valentine’s Day weekend, with a brunch and art sale in honor of Lucille Bacon, who died in June.
"Stalwart volunteer, patron of the arts and lover of animals, Lucille Bacon lived with generosity and spirit," said center Executive Director Niki Price.
The festivities will begin on Saturday, Feb. 15, with the "I Love Lucille Brunch," running from 10 am to 1 pm in the center's auditorium. The buffet will include potato cakes, citrus-marinated Portobello mushrooms and onion marmalade, along with berry-stuffed French toast, scrambled eggs, banana nut muffins, fresh fruit and special tapioca parfaits. Fresh Cape Foulweather Coffee will be included with the meal. Champagne, wine and mimosas will be available for purchase.
Tickets, $30 per person, are available at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or from the Visitor Information Center. The meal will include a spoken tribute to Lucille, and her friends are invited to share memories and stories. Those who attend the brunch will have the first chance to view Lucille’s Art Sale, also arranged in the auditorium.
Lucille and her husband, Alan, moved to Salishan after her retirement from PGE in 1989. She gave her time and energy to many causes, including the Driftwood Public Library and the hospital auxiliary, and supported cultural causes like Neskowin Chamber Music and the Siletz Bay Music Festival.
When Lucille died at the age of 91, she left her collection of original paintings, imported kilim rugs, fine pottery and art furniture to the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Several of those pieces will be added to the permanent collection at the center. The remainder will be featured at the "I Love Lucille Art Sale," open to the public from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, Feb. 15, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 17. Admission to the art sale is free. There will be a guest sign-in book, and the opportunity to donate to the center in Lucille’s name.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
• To share a photograph, a story or a message about Lucille, drop by the center, or email them to Niki Price at lcccdirector@gmail.com.
