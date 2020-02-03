The Nehalem Valley Historical Society will kick off its new Speaker Series this Saturday, Feb. 8, with “Black in Oregon 1840-1870,” a presentation from Layne Sawyer, reference manager for the Oregon State Archives.
Sawyer will showcase an award-winning exhibit produced by Oregon State Archives staff, interns and volunteers, which illuminates the courage and resilience of black pioneers who immigrated to Oregon between 1840 and 1870 in the face of many barriers.
Saturday’s session will start at 3 pm at The Historic Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita. Admission is $5 at the door.
The Speaker Series will continue every second Saturday through May.
For more information on the Nehalem Valley Historical Society, email info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
