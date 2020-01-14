The latest cohort of residents at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will share plans for their creative projects this Wednesday, Jan. 22, when Sitka hosts its Spring Resident Show & Tell.
The free event will give guests the chance to chat with the first four residents to arrive — visual artists Brie Schettle and Laurie Lambrecht, music composer Eli Neuman-Hammond and ecologist Susan Waters.
Waters, who joins Sikta as the Howard L. McKee Ecology Resident, serves as a rare species ecologist at the Center for Natural Lands Management in Olympia. Washington, and an affiliate professor at the University of Washington-Bothell. Her research focuses on plant-pollinator community dynamics and restoration of habitat for rare butterflies.
Eli Neumann-Hammond is a composer from Massachusetts who explores themes of representation and place through minimally processed field recordings. At the core of his approach is an understanding of sound as a social and material flux between listeners and their environments.
Laurie Lambrecht, a native of Bridgehampton, New York, is a photographer and fiber artist who studied at Marymount College, The University of Colorado and The Visual Studies Workshop. Her work celebrates the landscape in an intimate way combining photography and needlework while exploring nature’s patterning and a craving of the tactile.
Brie Schettle is an interdisciplinary artist and curator living in the Pacific Northwest. She holds a BFA in Painting and a BA in Art History from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Schettle identifies as a hybrid artist — working with many modes of expression including painting, installation, sculpture, digital printmaking and photography. Her work illustrates “process over product” and merges technology with environmental art.
The Spring Resident Show & Tell is free and open to all. Doors open at 5:30 pm and presentations begin at 6 pm in Boyden Studio. The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology is located at 56605 Sitka Drive, just north of Lincoln City. Take Three Rocks Road from Highway 101 and follow the signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.