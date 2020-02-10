Tickets are still available for Sea of Love, a “Valentide” cocktail party benefit for the Olalla Center, taking place on Friday, Feb. 14, at Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium.
The event will feature delicious drinks, waves of appetizers, live music by Space Neighbors, dancing and a silent auction featuring a lost piece by acclaimed Newport artist Rick Bartow.
Guests will also be free to explore the aquarium after hours, watching sharks swim lazily overhead in the Passages of the Deep, learning about the fascinating mating habits of sea creatures and partying the night away.
Sea of Love will run from 6 to 9 pm at 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport.
Advance tickets, $60 apiece, are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Olalla Center for Children and Families, located in Toledo and providing mental health services for children in Lincoln County since 1978.
For more information, go to OlallaCenter.org and click on Sea of Love.
